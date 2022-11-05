Great Lakes Advocate

The man, aged in his 30s, sustained pelvic fractures

November 5 2022 - 1:00pm
Man airlifted to Newcastle

A man has sustained pelvic fractures following a single vehicle accident late yesterday after, Friday, November 4.

