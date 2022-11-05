Man airlifted to Newcastle

A man has sustained pelvic fractures following a single vehicle accident late yesterday after, Friday, November 4.
Just after 6pm the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to a property off Booral Road, Girvan, south west of Bulahdelah following reports of a quad bike accident.
The 32-year-old man was treated and stabilised at the scene by the helicopter critical care medical and NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle for further treatment.
The man was in a stable condition before the flight.
No further information is available.
