At one meeting with an NSW Office of Environment representative, I found out that Tim Faulkner of Aussie Reptile Park was wanting to help conserve the species also. I arranged to meet up with him. Myself and another group member, who is an avid wildlife photographer, met with Tim outside of Gloucester at a location he had found turtles at before. We didn't find any - it was too late in the year, the water too cold, the turtles hunkering down. Afterward we followed Tim to Aussie Ark in the Barrington Tops, where we talked at length.