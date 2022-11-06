Great Lakes Advocate

World first release of Manning River turtles sparks a moment of reflection for journalist Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
November 6 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On the stony banks of the Manning River, under an overcast sky that looked like it was going to unload a dumping of rain any minute, a small group of people were gathered, many animatedly talking about this "historic occasion".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.