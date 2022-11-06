New swimmer safety net for Tuncurry Rock Pool

A new safety net will be install at the Tuncurry Rock Pool early next week.
But, during the installation period on Tuesday, November 8 the pool will be closed to swimmers.
Beach-goers will still be able to access the beach front and promenade, but for safety reasons swimming won't be possible during this time, MidCoast Council community spaces executive manager, Dan Aldridge said.
"Ocean nets age and deteriorate over time and need to be replaced," he said.
"The rock pool is open to a channel, so the net plays an important role in defining the swimming zone and assisting swimmers to stay within the boundaries of the rock pool.
"We appreciate your patience while we carry out this important work."
Rock pool users are reminded to be aware of strong currents that can pose a risk to swimmers, particularly at the southern edge near the safety net.
For more information about the Tuncurry rock pool reserve, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Recreation/Find-a-Facility/Outdoor-Facilities/Rockpool-Reserve-Tuncurry
