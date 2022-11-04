Younger members of the community have been invited to share their ideas about the management of water and sewerage services for the next 30 years and beyond in the Mid-Coast region.
Dozens of senior high school students will descend on the MidCoast Council administration and customer service centre, Taree for a special one-day event on Friday, November 11.
The Youth Hackathon for Water will bring together senior students from across the region to brainstorm solutions to the Mid-Coast's biggest water-related issues.
The event is a first of its kind for MidCoast Council and will see the students thrust into a fast-paced, competitive environment where they will work together in teams to tackle challenges such as climate change, water security and wastewater management.
MidCoast Council water and systems executive manager, Marnie Coates, said she was excited to see some of the innovative ideas the students would bring to the table.
"With our long-term water plan Our Water Our Future 2050 currently being developed, it's really important we hear from young people about their vision for water on the Mid-Coast, as they're going to be living with a lot of the decisions we make," Ms Coates said.
"A hackathon provides a fun, practical format for us to hear from this demographic and find out where their values lie when they think about making sure we have enough water and our impact on the environment," she said.
"Young people tend to think in a different way too, so there's every chance they'll come up with some creative ideas we haven't even considered.
"I can't wait."
A prestigious judging panel has been brought together to consider the students' solutions - mayor, Claire Pontin; Taree Aboriginal elder, Uncle Will Paulson, NSW Water Directorate executive officer, Brendan Guiney; Taree Young Citizen of the Year 2022, Hailey Trudgeon and Student for Climate Action leader, Elise Rourke, - has been brought together to consider the students' solutions,
The winning team will have the opportunity to present their solution to the Our Water Our Future Community Group in early 2023.
Students from five schools across the Mid-Coast have confirmed their attendance, but there is still space for more to get involved.
Any interested schools or teachers should contact education@midcoast.nsw.gov.au
Community members wanting to provide input into Our Water Our Future 2050 can do so at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/our-water-our-future
