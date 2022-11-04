Great Lakes Advocate
The winning team will have the opportunity to present their solution to the Our Water Our Future Community Group in early 2023.

November 4 2022 - 6:00pm
Dozens of senior high school students will descend on the MidCoast Council administration and customer service centre, Taree for a special one-day event next Friday. Picture supplied.

Younger members of the community have been invited to share their ideas about the management of water and sewerage services for the next 30 years and beyond in the Mid-Coast region.

