What you wear to a job interview can sometimes make the difference between success and failure.
Earlier this week a small group of Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) Year 10-11 students attended a Dress For Success workshop in Newcastle.
The program covered lots of helpful tips about preparing for a job interview.
Stylists had some great tips for the girls with hair and make-up techniques and advised them on how to choose a suitable outfit for a formal job interview, year adviser, Linda Drenkhahn said.
The girls got to keep their outfits for when they need them for a real job interview, Ms Drenkhahn said.
"As you can see from the photos, I think you will agree that the girls really gained some self-confidence from the experience."
Dress For Success is a not-for-profit organisation that supports and empowers women to help find employment through gaining confidence in a supportive and confidential environment.
If you get the job after a mentoring session, you can return for a follow up appointment and take home a personally styled mix and match wardrobe for a whole week at work.- BCS year adviser, Linda Drenkhahn
Anyone can book a one-on-one appointment.
"If you get the job after a mentoring session, you can return for a follow up appointment and take home a personally styled mix and match wardrobe for a whole week at work.
"Very often these women are re-entering the work force as victims of domestic violence, after taking extended periods of time out of the workforce to raise a family, have experienced homelessness, have done time in jail or rehab.
If you know anyone who may benefit from this program, details are available on their website; sydney.dressforsuccess.org
