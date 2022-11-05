No spare tyres with electric cars

It wasn't that many years ago that if you had a flat tyre, you'd open up the boot, grab the spare tyre and jack, and change the tyre right there on the side of the road.
But for many of today's vehicles - including electric vehicles - spare tyres are a thing of the past.
Electric vehicle tyres are designed differently than regular tyres for a couple of reasons.
First, they're manufactured to reduce noise.
And, secondly, EVs are about 300kgs heavier than regular cars, so the tyres are specifically designed to handle that extra weight.
Since EV tyres are more expensive than regular tyres and don't last as long, manufacturers simply want to save money by not providing a spare tyre, which is often not even used during the lifespan of a vehicle.
Whether you own a petrol-powered car or an electric vehicle, you may have noticed that it doesn't come with a spare anymore.
This trend is likely to only increase, including in the electric vehicle industry.
This is the rationale offered up by manufacturers for no spare, if you want to accept it??
