Great Lakes Advocate

Road Ramblings

By Chris Goodsell
November 5 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No spare tyres with electric cars

It wasn't that many years ago that if you had a flat tyre, you'd open up the boot, grab the spare tyre and jack, and change the tyre right there on the side of the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.