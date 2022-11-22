Don't have a life threatening medical event after 11pm is the warning from Manning Great Lakes Community Health Action Group (MGLCHAG).
Eighteen months ago NSW Ambulance removed Tuncurry Ambulance Station's 'on-call' status following the appointment of an additional 18 staff - including 12 for the new Forster station - claiming the policy was no longer necessary.
However, fellow rural stations, Taree, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Lismore, Gloucester, Tea Gardens and Bulahdelah, have kept the status.
On-call had been part of the rural NSW ambulance system for more than 50 years.
Paramedics believe the removal of Tuncurry's on-call could result in a life or death situation unless the station has its on-call status reinstated.
David Priddle, who has been stationed in Tuncurry for two decades, said the removal of 'on-call' took away the ability for paramedics to adequately attend to patient needs if there was a night-time surge in demand.
"Where we had three ambulances at night we now only have two; we have no ability to cover another job at night if there is an emergency," he said.
Mr Priddle said that 'slack' had now been taken up by paramedics from Taree.
We are just asking for the ability to do our job; we are not asking for a pay rise.- Paramedic, Tom McDonald
And, it could take more than 50 crucial minutes for a team to arrived from Taree, he said.
That situation was exacerbated further if a team-member called in sick.
"All we're asking (NSW Ambulance) for is on-call to fill the surge after midnight."
Working 12 hours shifts, without meal breaks, the Tuncurry station has two officers covering two morning shifts, one crew for the afternoon shift and one crew for night-time patrols.
Officers work four days on and four days off.
Letters of assistance have been sent to both the local member, Stephen Bromhead and Minister for Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor, with little joy.
"We are pleading with the public for their support; this affects the public."
Fellow officer and 36-year veteran, Tom McDonald said with the loss of Manning Base's trauma status, patients often had to be transported to either Port Macquarie or John Hunter, Newcastle, adding to the stress for both patient and their family.
He said the people who made this decision were not aware of either the geography of the area and the age of the population.
Also, this area can become an island during a disaster, cut off in all directions during floods or bushfires, Mr McDonald said.
"We are just asking for the ability to do our job; we are not asking for a pay rise."
He said the reinstatement of on-call would provide members of the community with a better service, flexibility and a safer environment for paramedics.
What had puzzled Mr McDonald and his colleagues was NSW Ambulance's decision to introduce on-call in some Sydney areas which had never had the service in the past.
MGLCHAG, president Eddie Wood, an group which represents more than 8000 people, gave his support to the paramedics.
"I'm sure, the entire community is appreciative of the fact of five full-time equivalent paramedics at Tuncurry Ambulance Station and the extra staff for the new ambulance station at Forster," he said.
"However, irrespective of the increased numbers at both Tuncurry and Forster, there remains no on-call component in the rosters which was voted for by 99 per cent of the paramedic staff at Tuncurry.
"This absolutely negates any advantage of the extra staff as the problem has not been solved and the ambulance staff is extremely worried about it.
"Not only is patient safety being compromised by delayed response times but ambulance staff from the other stations are becoming fatigued."
When local paramedics were unavailable Taree, Bulahdelah, Gloucester, Laurieton, Tea Gardens and Port Macquarie on-call officers can be called to the area.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.