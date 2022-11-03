Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Pacific Highway at Tea Gardens to carry out safety improvement work at the Myall Way intersection.
Lane closures and reduced speed limits will be in place while work is carried out to install vehicle activated signage, improve line marking and clear vegetation to improve sight distance.
Work, which begins on Monday, November 7, was expected to take four weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and Saturdays, and the speed limit will be reduced to 80km/h on the Pacific Highway and 40km/h on Myall Way.
To minimise impacts to motorists, some night work will be carried out between 6pm and 7am from Sunday to Thursday.
At night, the speed limit will be reduced to 60km/h on the Pacific Highway and 40km/h on Myall Way.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
