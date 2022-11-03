Great Lakes Advocate

Work will begin this Monday, November 7

November 3 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The intersection has been the scene of many accidents. Picture supplied.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Pacific Highway at Tea Gardens to carry out safety improvement work at the Myall Way intersection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.