Waste isn't waste until it is wasted

National Recycling Week begins next week with a host of activities extending throughout November.
The week offers residents an ideal opportunity to learn more about recycling and keeping precious resources in circulation for as long as possible.
"MidCoast Council is hosting a range of activities during November to help you reduce, reuse, repair and recycle better," MidCoast Council waste services manager, David Rees said.
Mr Rees extended locals an invitation to visit the Tuncurry Waste Centre open day next Thursday, November 10 or shop the Garage Sale Trail, which was being held across the State over two weekends.
" And don't forget to take our Community Recycling survey," he said.
You will have the chance to see the recycling operations in action, ask your recycling question to staff and attend a series of workshops.
Do you have an old bicycle in need of repairs, but don't know where to start?
Did you know that since 2011, the Green Bikes program at Tuncurry has restored hundreds of bikes for resale to the public?
Why not book in for the Green Bikes workshop, a tour of the facility, or one of the other workshop programs on offer.
The annual Garage Sale Trail is on again across the Mid-Coast on the weekend of November 12-13 and 19-20 with 51 registered garage sales.
Shopping the trail is a great way to keep precious resources in circulation for as long as possible.
The average garage sale on the trail will extend the life of 389 kilograms of valuable resources.
That's saving nearly 20 tonne of valuable resources that may otherwise have ended up in landfill.
Whether you're hosting a garage sale or shopping the trail, your involvement will make a positive difference in the Mid-Coast region.
Find out more here https://bit.ly/3UbBcpd
For recycling tips and inspiration visit MidCoast Council's Re-imagine Waste Hub and help divert 70 per cent of waste from landfill by 2030. https://bit.ly/3nxLroA
Whether you're already a good sort or don't recycle at all, you can take the council survey to help improve the way it recycles across the region.
Understanding what we're generally doing right, and areas for improvement, will guide the types of materials and resources we'll develop so we can all become recycling superstars, Mr Rees said.
Complete the community recycling survey here https://bit.ly/3U40XY8
MidCoast Council and Resource Recovery Australia is hosting the open day next Thursday, November 10 at Tuncurry Waste Management Centre from 9am-3pm.
