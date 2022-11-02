Manning Great Lakes Police District has put out an appeal to the public to help located a man wanted on outstanding warrants.
Thirty-two-year Zavier Mangro, known to frequent the Taree and Forster-Tuncurry areas, was wanted for an outstanding warrant for stealing offences.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen this man, or has information of his whereabouts, is urged to call Taree Police on 55948299, Forster Police on 65551299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.