Rural Fire Service (RFS) stations aren't generally know for beautiful art-work.
However, a $3000 donation from Stratford Coal has seen the outside walls of Booral RFS headquarters' transformed into a much admired piece of artwork showcasing the efforts of volunteers during the Black Summer bushfires.
At the same time funds have enabled internal renovations to be undertaken, including a new work bench, additional furniture and storage for the station office, lockers to house all the uniforms, a dedicated space to charge all the radios, painting throughout the building and upgrades in the kitchen and bathrooms.
The training and meeting room also received a makeover with fresh paint and a new custom media wall, which is vital for training.
The station recently hosted a training session that was attended by nine RFS brigades, three group captains and two SES units where the media wall showcased its innovation and was a great success.
The painted mural is a significant addition to the station as it's a tribute to all the firefighters who fought the Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20.
Not only does the front of the station look fantastic with the new mural, the internal has had a major transformation with new paint, furniture, storage, equipment, and we are very pleased.- Booral RFS deputy captain, Kathryn Massey
It provides a special backdrop during events that are hosted at the facility including district meetings, training courses and the annual Get Ready Weekend.
Deputy captain, Kathryn Massey was thrilled with the building updates.
"This has been a project we wanted to tackle for a long time, and we are so happy with the result," she said.
"Not only does the front of the station look fantastic with the new mural, the internal has had a major transformation with new paint, furniture, storage, equipment, and we are very pleased.
"When our crews are in action, they need a space they can return to for food, hydration and to take a break. With all these improvements our firefighters will be far more comfortable.
"We are so thankful to Stratford Coal for their generosity to assist us with the renovations. We now have a station that we are very proud of."
Booral RFS has a long history in the community, bringing together residents to protect the lives and property of their neighbours and community.
The volunteer firefighters undertake numerous training sessions to enhance community safety, including responding to fires, assisting at emergencies, and teaching the community about fire preparation and prevention.
Stratford Coal operations manager, John Cullen, was happy to help fund the renovations at the station.
"The Booral RFS have battled several blazes across the region. They provide a vital service to the community and should have the best of equipment and facilities," Mr Cullen said.
"We are proud we could fund the building upgrades and make a positive impact on the people in our community who are there when we need them most."
