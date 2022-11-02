Great Lakes Advocate

Police News

November 2 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rural Crime Investigators from the Hunter Valley, Orana-Mid-Western, Manning-Great Lakes, Richmond and Chifley police districts conducted 15 safe storage inspections and two firearm prohibition order (FPO) searches during the three-day Operation Fleece on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.