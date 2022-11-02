Rural Crime Investigators from the Hunter Valley, Orana-Mid-Western, Manning-Great Lakes, Richmond and Chifley police districts conducted 15 safe storage inspections and two firearm prohibition order (FPO) searches during the three-day Operation Fleece on the weekend.
Operation Fleece, which ran from Friday, October 28-Sunday, October 30, was established to target the movement of stock, illegal hunting, and the safe storage of firearms within vehicles and premises.
Officers also issued 30 traffic infringement notices and two companion animal infringement notices during the operation, including to the driver of a conducted livestock checks and issued infringement notices to the people transporting sheep, cattle and pigs allegedly uncompliant with biosecurity legislation.
On Friday afternoon Friday police stopped a vehicle at Baerami and spoke with the 40-year-old male driver before conducting a search of his vehicle.
Police seized a .22 sawn-off rifle, cannabis, and ammunition.
The man was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station and charged with a number of firearm offences.
The lack of identifiers on stock, coupled with a blatant disregard to transportation documentation and the National Livestock Identification System (NLIS) plays into the hands of criminals that steal stock.- State rural crime co-ordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Whiteside
Police alleged in court the man was subject to a Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO).
The man was refused bail and appeared at Newcastle Local Court on Saturday where he was granted conditional bail to reappear at Muswellbrook Local Court today yesterday, Tuesday, November 1.
State rural crime co-ordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Whiteside, said while there were positive interactions with landholders and detections, the lack of compliance in transportation of stock and traceability was disappointing.
"The lack of identifiers on stock, coupled with a blatant disregard to transportation documentation and the National Livestock Identification System (NLIS) plays into the hands of criminals that steal stock," he said.
"This, coupled with the potential for emergency animal disease, is a source of genuine concern."
Investigations under Operation Fleece are continuing.
