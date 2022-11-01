Forster man's breakfast interrupted by $20 million Oz Lotto win

A Forster man who always knew he was going to win the lottery one day was proven right last night when he scored a $20 million Oz Lotto prize.
The resident held the only division one winning entry nationally in Oz Lotto draw 1498, which was drawn last night Tuesday, November 1.
Speaking to an official from The Lott, the shocked man explained how he discovered his new multi-millionaire status.
"This morning, before going to work, I thought I'd check my ticket. I had a bit of a moment, alright," he said.
"It took a little bit to register, but I'm starting to register it now.
"I'm just sitting down now having a coffee.
"My wife hasn't stopped shaking.
"These are special numbers I've been playing for over 20 years. I always knew I was going to win.
"My family always said to me: 'If anyone was ever going to win the lottery, it's you.'.
"I've always thought of myself as being a little bit lucky, and now I have proof."
These are special numbers I've been playing for over 20 years. I always knew I was going to win.- Forster Oz Lotto winner
Despite $20 million heading his way, the winning man still planned to turn up to work today.
"I've still got to go to work today. I love my job, so I'll keep working.
"I'd love to buy a house and get a new car - just the normal things.
"It will be great just knowing there's this nest egg there.
"I'm late for work now, so I've gotta go."
The man's winning entry was purchased at newsXpress Forster in Stockland Forster.
newsXpress Forster team member, Michaela Rinkin said the multi-million-dollar win was quickly becoming the talk of the town.
"Our group chat has been going off the chain. Everyone's very excited," she said.
"Gossip's got around that we've sold a $20 million winning entry and people are coming in checking their tickets, hoping it's them.
"We last sold a division one winning entry earlier this year in Monday and Wednesday Lotto, so we're no stranger to making millionaires.
"Congratulations to our winner. We wish them all the very best."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.