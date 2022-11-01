Great Lakes Advocate

Updated November 1 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 11:00pm
Forster man's breakfast interrupted by $20 million Oz Lotto win

A Forster man who always knew he was going to win the lottery one day was proven right last night when he scored a $20 million Oz Lotto prize.

Local News

