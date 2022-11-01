Great Lakes Advocate

Weather warning: damaging winds, peak gusts up to 100 km/h

Updated November 1 2022 - 9:58pm, first published 9:30pm
Residents can expect damaging winds with peak gusts up to 100 kilometres an hour, according to Wednesday's weather warning from the Bureau of Meteorology.

