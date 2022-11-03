Great Lakes Advocate

Forster has qualified for next year's State finals

By Noel James
November 3 2022 - 12:00pm
The Forster side of Shannon White, Brian Wilson and Kevin Robinson are through to the State finals after winning the zone 11 triples.

THE final of the zone 11 bowls open triples was an all Great Lakes affair, with Tuncurry Beach facing off against Forster.

