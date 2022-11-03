THE final of the zone 11 bowls open triples was an all Great Lakes affair, with Tuncurry Beach facing off against Forster.
Earlier in the first semi-final was between Jason Morse, Heath McGuire and Keeden McGuire, Forster and Steve Newman, Kris Murtagh and Jason Aurisch, Tuncurry Beach.
After nine ends the score was locked at 8-8 and it was anyone's game.
From that point the Forster team grabbed the lead and never let it go, coming away for a comfortable 28-16 win.
The second semi was a closer affair and again it was Forster-Tuncurry Beach.
The Forster team featured Brian Wilson, Kevin Robinson and Shannon White up against Phil Swalwell, Greg Harrison and Brett English from Tuncurry Beach.
Forster had a handy 13- lead after 10 ends, but eight unanswered shots to the Tuncurry team tied it up at 13-13.
Forster again eked out a five shot lead and managed to hold on for a 22-19 win.
In an all Forster final Shannon's team was dominant right from the start. Leading 7-0 after just three ends, the lead continued to build throughout the game.
After 16 ends the score was 21-5 and there was no coming back from there for Keeden.
The final score was an impressive 28-10.
The Forster side has now qualified for the State finals to be played next year.
It was a successful day for the Tuncurry Beach and Forster teams.
Anton Mah, Jarrod Small and Shannon Mokaraka-King from Tuncurry Beach won the reserve triples with Steve Swan, Noel James, Rex Johnston, also from Tuncurry Beach taking out the seniors.
