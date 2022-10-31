Great Lakes Advocate

Elderly woman airlifted to Newcastle

Updated November 1 2022 - 12:20am, first published October 31 2022 - 11:30pm
Picture supplied.

An 85-year-old woman has been flown to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle following a motor vehicle accident in Forster yesterday afternoon, Monday, October 31.

