Elderly woman airlifted to Newcastle

An 85-year-old woman has been flown to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle following a motor vehicle accident in Forster yesterday afternoon, Monday, October 31.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene just before 3pm to treat the woman who sustained head and chest injuries in the accident.
She was treated and stabilised at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care medical team before the flight.
No further details are available.
