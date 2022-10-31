Great Lakes Advocate

Zone 11 bowls triples championships decided

By Noel James
October 31 2022 - 11:00pm
Zone 11 open triples winners Shannon White, Brian Wilson, Kevin Robinson

TUNCURRY Beach and Forster Bowling Club teams dominated the finals of the Zone 11 triples championships played in near perfect conditions at Tuncurry Beach BC.

