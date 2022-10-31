This was a hard fought game between these two Tuncurry teams. Jarrod's team won the first two ends to lad 4-0. Neville's team then scored 11 shots to 1 to grab an 11-5 lead. This was gradually whittled away until at 15 ends they were all square at 12-12. Neville then skipped away again, and after 21 ends he led 21-17. Jarrod then scored a massive 5 to jump into the lead by 1. Then two ends later, another 5. Playing the last end Jarrod led by 4. A single on the last end sealed the deal for Jarrod's team, with the final score being 28-23.