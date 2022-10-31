TUNCURRY Beach and Forster Bowling Club teams dominated the finals of the Zone 11 triples championships played in near perfect conditions at Tuncurry Beach BC.
Open
The first semi-final was between Jason Morse, Heath McGuire and Keeden McGuire (Forster) and Steve Newman, Kris Murtagh and Jason Aurisch (Tuncurry Beach). After 9 ends the score was locked at 8-8 and it was anyone's game. From that point the Forster team grabbed the lead and never let it go, coming away for a comfortable 28-16 win.
The second semi was a closer affair and again it was Forster/Tuncurry Beach. Forster's team featured Brian Wilson, Kevin Robinson and Shannon White against Phil Swalwell, Greg Harrison and Brett English from Tuncurry Beach. Forster had a handy 13- lead after 10 ends, but 8 unanswered shots to the Tuncurry team tied it up at 13-13. Forster again eked out a 5 shot lead and managed to hold on for a 22-19 win.
In an all Forster final Shannon's team was dominant right from the start. Leading 7-0 after just 3 ends, the lead continued to build throughout the game. After 16 ends the score was 21-5 and there was no coming back from there for Keeden. The final score was an impressive 28-10 win.
Senior
The first semi saw Harvey Phillips, Marco Pendelj and Darryn Webster (Old Bar) playing John Barnard, Mal Drury and Errol Ruprecht (Club West). In a one-sided affair Old Bar stormed to a 15-1 lead after 7 ends, and never looked like losing from there. The final score being 29-11.
The second semi featured Rex Johnston, Noel James and Steve Swan (Tuncurry Beach) up against Doug Kessell, Steve Pell and Peter Schroeder from Forster. The Tuncurry team had a very handy lead of 16-6 after 13 ends courtesy of winning 9 ends out of 11 in a dominant stretch of the game. Forster started their comeback with consecutive 3s to make the deficit a manageable 4 shots. Tuncurry then edged another couple of shots clear to lead 19-13. Forster then won 4 straight ends and the difference was just 1 with 2 to play. An exchange of 1s saw the final score to Tuncurry at 20-19.
The final was between Old Bar and Tuncurry Beach, and the game started with a bang. On the first end Tuncurry scored the maximum 6 shots to gain an early advantage, and put Old Bar right on the back foot. They soon extended this score line with a 4 end run, scoring 9 shots, to make the score 17-2. While Old Bar were hanging in there, and did reduce the deficit slightly, they were not making any big scores. Tuncurry were the winners with a 25-13 final score.
Reserve
The first semi was between Tuncurry Beach club mates John Mooney Andrew Harker and Neville Brymer against Andy Tymerski, Norm Kirk and Peter Fernandez. This turned into a one-sided affair with Neville's team a big early advantage and never letting go. The final score was 34-8.
The second semi was between the Forster team of Ken Simpson, Barry Lambert and Peter Watts, up against the Tuncurry Beach team of Shannon Mokaraka-King, Anton Mah and Jarrod Small. This was a tight game the whole way, with scores tied at 8,11,13 and 17. Tuncurry grabbed the game by winning the last 5 ends to run out 25-17 winners.
This was a hard fought game between these two Tuncurry teams. Jarrod's team won the first two ends to lad 4-0. Neville's team then scored 11 shots to 1 to grab an 11-5 lead. This was gradually whittled away until at 15 ends they were all square at 12-12. Neville then skipped away again, and after 21 ends he led 21-17. Jarrod then scored a massive 5 to jump into the lead by 1. Then two ends later, another 5. Playing the last end Jarrod led by 4. A single on the last end sealed the deal for Jarrod's team, with the final score being 28-23.
All winners progress to the State finals to be played next year.
