SOUTHERN United will start preparations for the 2023 Coastal Premier League (CPL) football season with trials to be played this month.
Trials will be held on November 8 and 13 at Forster Sports Complex, Lake Street, Forster, starting at 6pm Tuesday, November 8 and 4pm Sunday, November 13.
Other trials will be advised on the club's website or for further information contact the head coach by email at coach.sufc2428@gmail.com.
A wonderful presentation night at the Bellevue Hotel was the successful culmination of the Ospreys' first season of football in the CPL.
The official awards on the night were:
In addition, coach Jonathon Newman received the CPL coach of the year award from Football Mid North Coast.
The club had humble beginnings.
A group of local football enthusiasts decided that a pathway for local players to a higher standard of football was needed in the twin-towns region.
Southern United FC was formed in 2020 with the support of local community football clubs.
Capably led by president John Mansour, SUFC applied to join the FMNC/NMC Coastal Premier League (CPL).
Initially the application was rejected but in September of 2021 SUFC was accepted for the 2022 season.
Jonathon Newman was appointed head coach with Ron Schuman and Julian Mallia assistant coaches.
Despite COVID and the inclement weather player trials were held in December, following which a player squad was determined with ages ranging from 15-36.
The club's first endeavour in the competition was a win for both grades over Boambee Bombers which was a great start for our club and the club's team song being sung for the first time.
The Ospreys competed well in the inaugural season - the reserve grade finished sixth and first grade third, a very creditable result for each team - with both sides qualifying for the finals.
The reserve grade side were knocked out in the semi-final, the first grade made the grand final and were narrowly beaten 1-0 by the competition heavyweights and CPL premiers Coffs City United FC.
As one season finishes another one starts and local players looking for a higher grade of football are encouraged to look at the website (www.facebook.com/SouthernUnitedFootballClub) and register an expression of Interest.
