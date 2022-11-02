Great Lakes Advocate

Ospreys' coach Jonathon Newman has been named CPL coach of the year award from Football Mid North Coast.

By Richard Thurston
November 3 2022 - 10:00am
Southern United's first grade side that played Coffs City United in the Coastal Premier League grand final in Coffs Harbour.

SOUTHERN United will start preparations for the 2023 Coastal Premier League (CPL) football season with trials to be played this month.

