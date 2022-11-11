Great Lakes Advocate

Business as usual for Great Lakes Pearl dragons

By Wendy Burdekin
November 11 2022 - 11:30am
GREAT Lakes Pearl Dragons will conduct the ninth annual dragon boat regatta at Elisabeth Reserve next weekend, November 19-20

