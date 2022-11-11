GREAT Lakes Pearl Dragons will conduct the ninth annual dragon boat regatta at Elisabeth Reserve next weekend, November 19-20
The regatta will involve clubs from up and down the coast competing in a two kilometre 'turns' race on Saturday afternoon and on Sunday the 200 metre sprint races.
Trophies designed by glass making artist, Chris Fahey will be presented to winners in the first three places for each event.
This presentation will be made by mayor Claire Pontin, who was a member of the Pearl Dragons and represented the NSW regional team a number of years ago.
Contact the club at any time and have a go yourself to see what the fuss is about and why so many are taking up the sport.
Phone either the president 0428 561 890 or club captain 0420 235 987 for further details concerning the regatta or the club.
Dragon boat sport has captured the interest of an increasing audience over the recent months in the Mid-Coast region.
Dragon boat clubs have held come and try days and followed with a learn to paddle program for willing participants.
Great Lakes Pearl Dragons, known as the Pearlers, has been among this excitement, having a group of 20 people take to the water to experience the beautiful Wallis Lake from the view in a dragon boat in September.
Not only did they have an amazing paddle on that day, which was National Pride Day, but 13 inexperienced paddlers enrolled in the Learn 2 Paddle program that followed, instructed by one of the Pearler's coaches, Laurie Haydon.
In addition to this, several members of the club as well as returning members took part in the program, after having injury enforced or other absences.
On Saturday October 22 - between two days of heavy rainfall - the smiling gods gave these keen paddlers a reprieve and allowed them to complete their program.
This was concluded by an assessment of their swim survival skills and a rewarding warm barbecue to follow.
How lucky the group was to have had no weather cancellations for the five week program.
Of great interest is the fact that numerous other members of the community have also taken to the dragon boat sport and enlisted as part of the free come and try paddling opportunities offered by Pearlers.
The Dragon pass membership, through Dragon Boats NSW organisation, allows people the opportunity to try dragon boating for a month with no charge, attending sessions at any club within NSW.
This, alongside the usual five free try out sessions, provide a great chance to discover the love of dragon boating in our Forster area.
