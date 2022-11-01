A geotechnical study has confirmed sections of Seal Rocks and Kinka roads were at risk of coastal erosion and sea level rise by 2060.
"The study confirmed, with some variations, the coastal hazard probability lines in the Great Lakes Coastal Zone Management Plan," MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott said.
The study assessed the subsurface beneath the road and also considered sea level rise and climate change projections.
"We now know in some places there is rock under the sand - the previous reports had assumed there was sand only," Mr Scott said.
"The depth of rock varies across the site," he said.
"This knowledge provides more certainty around which parts of the road are at risk of being eroded.
"The study shows there is high probability that sections of Seal Rocks Road and Kinka Road will be impacted by coastal erosion and sea level rise by 2060."
There is only one road route in and out of Seal Rocks.
A future failure could isolate the town and cause hardship for residents during weather events or other disasters.
"It's vital that we maintain a secure future road access to the Seal Rocks village," Mr Scott said.
Consultants, Coffey Services Australia is preparing options to ensure road access for the village.
These options would be developed together with landowners - National Parks and Wildlife Service, Forster Aboriginal Land Council and the Department of Planning, Industry and the Environment.
More studies will be undertaken to ensure the best options are chosen.
Biodiversity and conservation studies, Aboriginal heritage and land surveys will provide more knowledge.
Council will work with the other stakeholders to assess Coffey's recommendations and choose the most viable options for ensuring road access to Seal Rocks.
These options will be presented to the community for their feedback.
"Once a preferred option is chosen, we will then work with the community to develop a local area plan for Seal Rocks," Mr Scott said.
"This will guide future planning for the village and identify improvements and opportunities.
"We are committed to keeping the community informed of this project and the findings of the studies."
Council project team will hold a community drop-in session at Bungwahl Hall from 4-7pm on Tuesday, November 15.
For more information visit Seal Rocks Road hazard study | Have Your Say (nsw.gov.au). You can register on that page to receive updates on this project.
