Great Lakes Advocate
Council

Sections of Seal Rocks and Kinka roads were at risk of coastal erosion

November 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seal Rocks Road, Seal Rocks. Picture MidCoast Council

A geotechnical study has confirmed sections of Seal Rocks and Kinka roads were at risk of coastal erosion and sea level rise by 2060.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.