The Forster Tuncurry Dolphins have yet to kick a ball, but the off-season sees the Lower Mid North Coast's seven-times rugby union premiers sailing in stormy waters.
The Dolphins have their own clubhouse and playing fields ground at Peter Barclay Field in Tuncurry and are financially secure due to the industry of marvellous volunteers such as ex-president Damian Daczko, secretaries, Sue and Gerry Hobbs, club president, Ben Manning, coach, Ron McCarthy and treasurer, Paul Scott.
Sadly, it now appears from last year's grim evidence that many more players must be recruited for the club to remain buoyant and for the Dolphins survive.
One former player who plans to become involved is the former St Joseph's College, Hunters Hill prop forward, Greg Harvie, who had three winters with the Dolphins, contributing to their initial premiership in 2008 before a broken leg forced his retirement and disrupted his career.
One of the benefits of a promotion and relegation system in football, of any code, however painful it maybe, is that it effectively weeds out the poor teams.
It demands that clubs at the bottom of the competition find, buy or produce young, outstanding players and regenerate their ranks.
The lack of youth flowing into the senior ranks has already seen Old Bar and Wauchope clubs face reality and end their involvement in the Lower Mid North Coast (LMNC) rugby competition.
Rumours persist of the clubs returning, but talk is one thing and reality is evidence of players on the field.
The recent three-day NSW under-17 youth championship carnivals in Tuncurry were a resounding success, the Great Lakes area represented by an under-17 boys squad in which there was just a single boy from the host township of Forster, Ashton Limpic.
Regardless of his coach's knowledge, Ashton revealed he possesses something no coach can implant in his players - sheer, brilliant speed.
Coach, Craig Landrigan eulogised the young play-maker: "He was playing for the Tuncurry Hawks rugby league club, but he's made the transition to rugby quite remarkably this year.
"He's a special player.
"He scored five tries in this carnival for us and made countless try-saving tackles.
"Already Ashton's Mid North Cast coaches are impressed with his playmaking vision and are excited by his capabilities in the fly-half role."
It is only through the untiring efforts of local resident, Aaron Dodds, that young players such as Limpic have begun establishing themselves in rugby circles.
The Dolphins will conduct its annual general meeting in Tuncurry next Monday evening, November 7 when it is possible that 200-game club president Ben Manning, coach Ron McCarthy and club treasurer Paul Scott will all vacate their positions.
