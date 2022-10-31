Great Lakes Advocate

What future awaits the Forster Tuncurry rugby union club?

By Phil Wilkins
Updated November 1 2022 - 3:43am, first published October 31 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outstanding young play-maker for the Mid North Coast in the NSW under-17 rugby union champs, Ashton Limpic from Forster.

The Forster Tuncurry Dolphins have yet to kick a ball, but the off-season sees the Lower Mid North Coast's seven-times rugby union premiers sailing in stormy waters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.