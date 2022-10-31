Great Lakes Advocate
The award winning documentary will be screened this Sunday in Taree

October 31 2022 - 11:00pm
Franklin the movie - not the musical

Following a successful premier at the Melbourne International Film Festival, Franklin, the story which documents the birth of Green activism and the stopping of the Franklin Dam in Tasmania, will be on the big screen in Taree.

