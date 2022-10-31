Franklin the movie - not the musical

Following a successful premier at the Melbourne International Film Festival, Franklin, the story which documents the birth of Green activism and the stopping of the Franklin Dam in Tasmania, will be on the big screen in Taree.
The award winning documentary celebrates the 40th anniversary of Australia's most historic environmental campaign, to stop damming the Franklin River.
Funds raised from the special screening at Fay's Cinema, Taree will be used for local actions and environment campaigns in the Myall Lakes electorate.
NSW Greens Member for Parliament Sue Higginson will attend the local premiere and fundraiser, which will be held this Sunday, November 6 at 1.30pm.
The $20 tickets must be purchased electronically, preferably ahead of the matinee at https://greens.org.au/nsw/franklinbiodiversityfundraiser
In addition to a special introduction and meet and greet with Sue Higginson, attendees will be treated refreshments
For more information, contact Dheera Smith, Manning Great Lakes Greens, 0403 406 630.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.