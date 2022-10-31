Stage one of the new Forster Surf Life Saving clubhouse began last week when the foundation for the new permanent storage shed was poured.
Building sub-committee chairman, Ron Hartley was on-site to inspect the work which took place last Wednesday, October 26.
The shed, expected to be complete within the next fortnight, will enable the removal of the last items housed in the old structure.
Shortly thereafter, demolition of the existing building will begin with the intention that this process will be achieved prior to the Christmas holiday period.
Construction of the new main building is scheduled to begin early next year.
Forster SLSC president, John Quinn, said development of the new clubhouse and associated buildings, including a beach café, would be a great community asset for all in Forster-Tuncurry, the surrounding district and visitors.
The new fit-for-purpose amenities will better enable Forster lifesavers to conduct the core business of Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA): to save lives, create great Australians and build better communities.
Through its coastal safety, lifesaving, education, sport and recreation programs and other services, SLSA generates significant social and economic benefits for the Australian community each year.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.