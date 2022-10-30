A truck driver has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle for treatment following a single vehicle accident on the Pacific Highway, south of Bulahdelah.
In the early hours of Saturday morning, October 29 the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the accident to treat a man in his 40s.
After being extracted from the vehicle the man was treated at the scene by local emergency service, the NSW Ambulance critical care paramedics and a NSW Health doctor who had been flown to the scene.
The patient was stabilise before the short flight to Newcastle.
No further information is available.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.