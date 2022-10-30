Great Lakes Advocate

A 40-year-old man was flown to John Hunter Hospital following a single vehicle accident

Updated October 30 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 11:00pm
The Westpac Rescue helicopter landed on the Pacific Highway to transport the patient to Newcastle. Picture supplied.

A truck driver has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle for treatment following a single vehicle accident on the Pacific Highway, south of Bulahdelah.

