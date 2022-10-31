Great Lakes Advocate

Black Head Surf Life Saving Club hosts the Fast 5 surf carnival for nippers and cadets

By Anne Evans
October 31 2022 - 1:00am
Under eight-year-old Forster nippers, George Shepherd, Sophia Miotto Whitehouse and Anna Brooks, enjoyed their first carnival. Picture Anne Evans.

Surf and weather conditions were nigh on perfect for competitors and spectators last Saturday, October 29 when Black Head Surf Life Saving Club hosted its Fast 5 surf carnival for nippers and cadets aged from under 8-17 years and open competitors.

