Following wet weather delays throughout the year reconstruction work of a 3.3 kilometre stretch along Avalon Road, between Wallanbah Road at Dyers Crossing and Idalorn Close, Krambach has been completed.
However, fencing road boundaries is yet to begin.
During the upgrade - which included realignment of curves, increased drainage capacity and reconstruction of the road pavement - access to neighbouring properties was required to undertake the project.
MidCoast Council obtained in-principle agreements and permits to enter the properties, with a view to purchasing these small sections of land in the future.
It is good to see small towns and villages getting some really good wins.- Cr Troy Fowler
At the October monthly council meeting councillors agreed to proceed with the acquisition of the three lots and gave general manager, Adrian Panuccio authorisation to execute any documentation required to complete the purchase.
'It is good to see small towns and villages getting some really good wins," Troy Fowler said.
Cr Fowler said he had heard some community members from Nabiac through to Krambach suggest a name change from Avalon Road to the Avalon Highway.
"It is one of our best roads," Cr Fowler said.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.