IF all goes to plan the Great Lakes Giants will be playing in the Hunter-Central Coast AFL competition next year.
Jarrod Little is behind the push and said he's been buoyed by the support so far.
A come and try day was held last weekend and Jarrod had more promotions planned leading into starting a summer 9s competition in December-January.
This will be the prelude to entering senior and junior teams in the league next winter.
"I've had meetings with the Northern NSW (AFL) rep, the Hunter/Central Coast rep and a development officer and we're trying to enter the Hunter/Central Coast competition at junior and senior level,'' he said.
"At the moment that all looks okay, with just a few little conditions thrown in, such as playing more away games than home for the first season while the club is getting off the ground.''
Jarrod said he's 'taken aback' by the interest in the code in the Great Lakes.
"I was unsure how it would go, but everything has been really positive,'' he said.
Jarrod said he hoped to form a senior men's side.
"If we have the numbers we'd also like to get a senior women's team as well.
"We'd be looking at juniors, wherever we can get the strongest numbers.
"We might start with an 11s and 15s, but it will depend on the numbers.''
He hopes to establish a home ground at South Street Oval in Tuncurry and he has had preliminary talks with MidCoast Council.
"The AFL have said they'll help out with the posts. Council seems to be on board, which is good.''
Jarrod said playing in the Hunter/Central Coast was geographically favourable.
"The furthest we'd go would be the Wyong area, which is about two hours 20.
"Travel is always an issue and that's why we decided not to go into the North Coast competition, where we'd have to go as far as Casino and Lismore.
"I've also tossed up an idea about meeting on natural grounds and clubs seem to be receptive to this.''
Jarrod moved to Forster from the Newcastle area six years ago. He's played league with the Hawks and rugby with the Dolphins while in the Great Lakes.
"But I just like sport and if this gets off the ground I'll be looking at having another run-around,'' he said.
He said there's an affiliation available with the Greater Western Sydney Giants.
"I've made contact with the club so we can arrange things like player visits to the area and school visits."
The club will wear the same strip as the Giants.
Jarrod said support for the come and try day last Saturday at Boronia was 'overwhelming'.
"These will be held regularly until Christmas before we start the nines.''
