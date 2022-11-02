FOR the first time since 2018 Forster Tri Club will conduct the all abilities kid tri at the Forster YMCA this Sunday, November 6
"In 2019 we had to call it off because of bushfires and then there was the pandemic in 2020 and 2021,'' Forster Tri Club president, Margaret Gordon said.
"So we're really looking forward to Sunday," she said.
We're hoping to get between 30 and 40 participants.''
The event is open to all school aged children and distances will vary for each age group.
The age divisions will be 5-6; 7-8; 9-10; 11-12 and 13 plus.
The three disciplines, swim, ride and run, will either be held in the YMCA or in the area nearby.
Marshalls will be positioned along the bike ride to assist if required and as a bonus there'll be a prize for the best decorated bike.
In 2019 we had to call it off because of bushfires and then there was the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.- Forster Tri Club president, Margaret Gordon
Registration will be held at the YMCA from 9am and the event will be over by 10am.
All entrants must provide their own swimmers, goggles, towels, bike, shoes and helmet and must wear a shirt when riding.
The tri club is looking to conduct a full program of events this season for the first time in three years, with the next triathlon scheduled for Sunday, November 13 at Forster Keys.
All events are held either at Forster Keys or the Bullring.
Margaret said the Girls Only Triathlon was scheduled for Sunday, January 15 at Forster Keys.
This was gaining momentum until it was curtailed by the pandemic.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.