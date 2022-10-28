Be scam aware

As part of Scams Awareness Week, Legal Aid NSW is hosting a free webinar at MidCoast Libraries, Taree branch on Tuesday, November 8.
Held from 1-2:30pm, the webinar will demonstrate how to spot scams and what to do if you get scammed, while speakers from Fair Trading NSW and Legal Aid NSW also will address the audience.
Attendees will also receive a free copy of The Little Black Book of Scams.
Scams Awareness Week runs from November 7-11.
To date this year, Scamwatch has received more than 145,000 reports, while a staggering $380 million plus has been lost to scams.
Investment and dating scams are the top two scams by amount lost.
