It was a historic occasion when 10 juvenile Manning River turtles were released in the Manning River to live in their natural habitat for the first time.
The little turtles were hatched and reared in captivity at Aussie Ark's insurance and breeding facility at the Australian Reptile Park, and they were released at the same site they were originally collected from as eggs, on the banks on the Manning River west of Wingham.
Present for the momentous release were Aussie Ark and Australian Reptile Park staff, representatives from Hunter Local Land Services, the Department of Climate Change, Environment and Water, sponsors The Happy Wombat Cafe in Newcastle and Aus Eco Solutions, the Manning River Turtle Group, a few members of the public and the landowner.
The turtle eggs were found in a nest on the stony bank of the Manning River in January 2020, not long after the bushfires.
River levels were starting to rise and the landowner, knowing how precious the endangered species is and how vulnerable the nest was to predation by foxes, and worried about flooding, contacted Aussie Ark, who then relocated the eggs to the Australian Reptile Park in the Central Coast for incubation.
All 10 of the hatchlings survived, and are now, as of Thursday, October 21, swimming free in the river.
The release was the fourth attempt at introducing them to their natural habitat. Each time a release was scheduled, rain prior to the event caused flooding or concern of flooding, and ensuing bad water quality.
"It's been a journey, it really has," the landowner said.
"I was still thinking, 'no', when I saw the cloud banks coming inland. I'm thinking, Oh, I'm gonna have to tell (Aussie Ark) no again. This is an area that floods up to 18 meters. You don't want to release those turtles into a flooded river where they've not acclimatised.
"So I think we've been really, really lucky to finally see it happen and I think this is a better time of year. A month ago (the water) was super cold, and I don't know how they would cope with that.
Fingers crossed that they're all going to survive. That's my biggest hope. We want them to live and breed more little turtles.- Landowner of the release site
"Fingers crossed that they're all going to survive. That's my biggest hope. We want them to live and breed more little turtles," she said.
The Aussie Ark crew were similarly excited for the release.
"This has been a long time coming," Tim Faulkner, managing director of Aussie Ark said.
"We have cared for these juveniles for more than two years now, and have watched and waited patiently as our river systems recovered from fire, drought and then floods.
"This is what the program is all about, rescuing an endangered species and getting them back to the wild. Getting to see them swim off into the river is not a site I will soon forget."
The turtles all have individual shell notching, so if any are found during subsequent surveys they will be identifiable as the juveniles who were relocated to the site where their nest was.
This release is hopefully only the first of such events, with hopefully many more to come.
"Aussie Ark is proud of its first wild translocation of the endangered species, but understands that more must be done. The organisation is eager to see the program develop over the coming years and expand to see the return of hundreds more endangered turtles back to the wild," a press release from the organisation said.
Aussie Ark is a not-for-profit organisation, is a registered charity and has deductible gift recipient status. If you wish to donate or 'adopt' a turtle, go to www.aussieark.org.au.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
