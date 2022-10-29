You hear people say the cost of new cars prohibits them being purchased and in the 'good old days' things were much cheaper.
Is this true?
Sure cars have gone up in purchase price by thousands of dollars but so have average wages.
I did a little research and found out back in 1969 the average male wage was $9870 per annum.
To buy a new Toyota Corona it would put you back $2514.
A little over 25 per cent of your annual wage.
Fast forward 53 years to 2022 and you find the equivalent type car say a Kia Cerato S will set you back around $27,000 but annual average wages have climbed to around $92,000 per annum.
The Kia will set you back around 30 per cent of your annual wage.
Yes, cars have certainly got marginally dearer when compared with earnings but you get a lot more for your money.
Let's look at a 1969 Toyota Corona first of all - it had a 1.5 litre 4-cylinder motor pumping out 61Kw.
The car drove through a 3-speed auto.
Safety was of little consideration in 1969. Seat belts may have been fitted.
Moving on to 2022 and the Kia Cerato S.
It has a 2-litre 4-cylinder motor putting out 112Kw. The car drives via a 6-speed auto and comes with a five star ANCAP safety rating.
So there you have it. The cars I compared show very close price/wage similarity for their eras. But I know which one I'd rather have my family in.
