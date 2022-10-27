Great Lakes Advocate
Our People

Grace and Hugh - from Krambach to Canada

By Rebecca Casson
October 27 2022 - 7:00am
Grace and Hugh will perform at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club early next month.

Tucked in the scenic hinterland between Forster, Taree and Gloucester, a hub of creative activity is thriving.

