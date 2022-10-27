Tucked in the scenic hinterland between Forster, Taree and Gloucester, a hub of creative activity is thriving.
Two such talents are the unlikely duo of Grace and Hugh, musician/songwriters and award-winning documentary makers.
They are hitting Tuncurry on November 6 in a rare local performance with their swingin', New Orleans-inspired Big Ol Bus Band, featuring 10 world class musicians grateful to be on the road again.
Far from being idle during the dark 'Covid Years', Grace Hickey and Hugh Murray spent their time off the stage making a documentary instead.
Last month, their film won best music documentary at Toronto Canada's Commffest Global Community Film Festival.
Titled, Up Armidale Road, the feature length film takes audiences on a journey through Nymboida's firestorm, to the song and local musical collaborations that grew in the aftermath.
"Some years ago Grace joined me in pushing my childhood piano through regional Australia, writing songs inspired by true stories we find out on the road. The fires hit while we were on tour, we were cancelling shows when a mate from Nymboida asked us if we could get the piano out at the local Rural Fire Service (RFS) Recovery Christmas party, only weeks after the firestorm hit," Hugh said.
"That night we started filming people's stories. It's a town with a healthy mix of cattle people, creatives, and luckily, some talented musicians," he said.
Returning to the village in-between lockdowns over the following year, the duo followed the recovery of various locals and families, their stories inspiring the song Up Armidale Road, written and arranged by Grace and Hugh.
The film culminates in a moving collaborative performance of the final piece. It's all very well writing about your own experiences, but being entrusted with the stories of others in a song let alone a doco is a huge responsibility, it was very daunting," Grace said.
"We were very conscious of trying to do them justice."
Their award is hard-earned as the talented film-makers missed the traditional funding paths during the two years it took to produce it. Having had to do most of the film themselves, Hughie's graphics, Grace's illustrations (graduating with Honours in fine arts) and their own soundtrack and score now contribute to the film's uniqueness.
Then thanks to last minute funding from The Yulgilbar Foundation, the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) and South Grafton Community Bendigo Bank, it crossed the production finish line. Yulgilbar and the FRRR then funded Grace and Hugh to screen the film for free to fire-devastated regions from the Mid North Coast up to northern NSW.
But the weather once again had other plans.
"We couldn't believe it - we had to postpone screenings about fires because of floods.
After two years of no touring, our first round of screenings were in flood-devastated northern NSW, and we were in the thick of it again."
Moving forward, the film has now been screened by Grace and Hugh to many communities between Krambach and the Queensland border, on the big screens at Tamworth Country Music Festival's Bicentennial Park stage, and now, yes, Toronto, Canada, with more dates to come.
To keep abreast of screening dates, go to www.graceandhugh.com
The arts these days is a risky business not for the faint of heart, but Grace and Hugh's tenacity for their craft has held firm through pandemic, fire and flood.
The pair know all too well that taking a large entourage of 10 musicians on the road is no easy feat - but with some music, it's hard to tell who is enjoying it more, the audience or the musicians playing it.
Grace and Hugh with The Big Ol Bus Band is one such band.
Hughie kicked off the troupe in Nashville, Tennessee. It now features 10 professional musicians and a setlist drawing from Hughie's songwriting credits with artists such as Keith Urban, INXS, Doc Neeson and US soul legend, Lou Rawls.
The show also features their own infectious versions of songs by artists as diverse as Ray Charles, AC/DC, Amy Winehouse and Queen.
Now in their sixth year of writing songs together, Grace and Hugh's repertoire will also include songs like 'Slipstream' (inspired by our very own oyster farmers on Wallis Lake, first recorded with the MNC Sinfonia); Up Armidale Road and other songs inspired by their travels such as Something about a Man which they wrote with the late Bones Hillman, bassist for Midnight Oil.
Never missing an opportunity to bring their music home, the pair is able to present their full big band of musos from Sydney, Newcastle, and the Mid-Coast's own Mick Eyb and Scott Greenaway, following a Saturday night appearance at Grafton's Jacaranda Festival.
Grace and Hugh and the Big Ol Bus Band are performing at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club on Sunday, November 6 at 5pm.
Make a musical day of it for a Sinfonia performance at Tuncurry Hall first.
Tickets to Grace and Hugh and the Big Ol Bus Band are available from the Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club reception, 6554 6477.
For more information, go to go to www.graceandhugh.com
