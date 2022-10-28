Councillors have agreed to waive a $32,054.22 developer contribution fee from the State government, but not without debate.
MidCoast Council voted in favour of removing the contribution at this week's monthly ordinary meeting on October 26.
The contribution was part of a development application (DA) put forward by the Crown to construct a new ambulance station in Old Bar.
The State government request formed part of its DA which was being assessed by council staff.
While the assessment was ongoing there were no matters which have been identified which would result in the refusal of the application, MidCoast Council senior development assessment planner, Craig Wilkinson reported.
"The exemption of the developer contributions is the only matter which requires consideration by council," he said.
Mr Wilkinson said the applicant (government) had already noted it would not agree to any condition requiring the payment of developer contributions.
Where agreement between the applicant and council cannot be achieved on conditions, the matter would need to be escalated to the Minister for Planning for a final decision, he said.
"This would result in lengthy delays and result in adverse impacts on the broader community through delays in getting a much-needed emergency facility in the area."
The State government announced its intention to build a new ambulance station in Old Bar early last year. It would be funded through the Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration (RAIR) program.
"I think it is a good thing to have an ambulance station in Old Bar when there is so much planned for the future; that consideration won't take away from other health facilities which we desperately need like the Manning hospital," Dheera Smith
However, Jeremy Miller objected to the request and its veiled threat to take the matter further.
"I am very much in favour of the ambulance station, but the State government thinks they don't have to pay a fee," Cr Miller said.
"I think it is extraordinary that our State government - which has a long history of refusing to fund councils which are sustainable and they love to shift costs on to council with further burdens - and now they have the hide to ask council to waive a fee that other developers have to pay as a matter of course.
"There is no hardship argument here; I think the State government should be ashamed of itself."
Cr Miller expressed similar sentiments when the government made a the same request for the Forster ambulance station site.
"And, the basis of the argument as I see it in the report is 'well we don't want to pay and if you have a problem with that we will go to the umpire."
Troy Fowler commended the government for its injection of funds and projects into the community, and looked forward to more in the future.
"The local State government has got behind us over the last five years in relation to a refurbishment of the Tuncurry ambulance station, a new one in Forster and Old Bar."
It really is grossly unfair, it is unreasonable, and the fact is that the State government should pretty much be paying their fair share as they go in these sorts of situations, whether its an ambulance station, whether its a fire station, whether its any type of of State government utility they should be contributing to their fair share, Peter Epov said.
"Unfortunately we have to accept this, we really have no choice because its going to be costly for us to go to the umpire to try to get a resolution in our favour and the likelihood is that we would lose."
David West said he believed the government had a responsibility to ensure the safety of the community.
"And, they do that in many ways - they fund roads, they build hospitals, they build schools," he said.
"Schools don't pay rates or taxes , and $32,000 in contributions is in fact taxpayer money.
"It is the right of the community to see their money spent appropriately."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
