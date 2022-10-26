Great Lakes Advocate

The figure was well down of the $750M-$1B put forward by councillor Peter Epov

October 26 2022 - 6:00am
Council backlog of infrastructure comes in at $136M

A $136 million dollar figure has been placed on a backlog of infrastructure in the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) to June 2021.

