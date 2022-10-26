Council backlog of infrastructure comes in at $136M

A $136 million dollar figure has been placed on a backlog of infrastructure in the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) to June 2021.
This information was supplied by MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott to a question with notice from Peter Epov before the start of the monthly ordinary meeting, held in Taree on Wednesday, October 26.
Cr Epov asked if council staff could confirm the figure for the backlog figure, which he believed was between $750 million and $1 billion.
The estimated infrastructure backlog was considered to be the estimated cost to bring assets to satisfactory standard that is reported annually through special schedule seven of the annual financial statements, Mr Scott reported.
"The figure for June 2022 will be available when the audited annual statements are published," he said.
"The current condition assessment and revaluation of the transport asset classes will impact upon the figures reported at the end of the 2023 financial year."
