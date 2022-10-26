GREAT Lakes cricketers will be given up to Christmas to nominate for Manning District First XI and over 35 teams to play in a revamped Mid North Coast inter-district competition.
Matches between Manning, Macleay and Hastings associations will start in January.
Each association will host one round, with the leading two teams then meeting in a final.
This was decided at a Mid North Coast council meeting last Tuesday night, October 25 in Port Macquarie.
This will be the first time inter-district First XI cricket has been played since 2016-17 as the competition went into recess when the Mid North Coast Premier League came into play the following summer.
However, the premier league has since gone into recess.
The juniors have changed their representative format and now go to under 17s.- Manning Cricket president, Steve Campbell
Manning Cricket president, Steve Campbell said the council had decided not to go ahead with colts.
"The juniors have changed their representative format and now go to under 17s,'' he said.
He added there also was concern about the number of turf wickets available in the council area following the on-going problems with wet weather.
Mr Campbell said the association had called for nominations for the inter-district teams.
He was confident the response would improve once the players have had a few matches.
So far two of the three rounds have been washed out in the Manning T1 and T2 competitions.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
