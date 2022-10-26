Great Lakes Advocate

Manning Cricket Association has called for nominations for inter-district teams

MM
By Mick McDonald
October 26 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Simpson is one Great Lakes TI player expected to press for selection in the Manning First XI for the Mid North Coast inter-district competition.

GREAT Lakes cricketers will be given up to Christmas to nominate for Manning District First XI and over 35 teams to play in a revamped Mid North Coast inter-district competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.