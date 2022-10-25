Great Lakes Advocate

Generous Hallidays Point woman to share $100,000 Lucky Lotteries loot with family

Updated October 25 2022 - 3:58am, first published 2:30am
A family from the Hallidays Point area is more than $100,000 wealthier following their win. Picture supplied.

A Hallidays Point woman says she was oblivious to her $100,000 lottery win for a number of days and then feared she had lost her winning ticket

Local News

