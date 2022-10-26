ACCLIMATISING to altitude concerns triathlete Emma Sewell heading into the World 70.3 Half Ironman Championship at St George in Utah this weekend.
The 21-year-old Forster Tri Club member will be contesting the world event - a 1.9 kilometre swim, 90 kilometre bike and 21.1 kilometre run, for the first time when it's conducted on Friday.
Sewell qualified when winning the 18-24 year women's section at the Australian championship held at Port Macquarie in May. Her dad Richard, a triathlon veteran, will race on Saturday in the 50-55 men's division.
"I've never competed in that altitude,'' she said.
"And the course is insane, with the hills along with the wind and heat, so it's going to be extreme.''
The Sewells left earlier this week for the races. Emma will be on the course on Friday, Richard on Saturday.
"So hopefully that will be enough time to get used to it,'' Emma said.
She's happy with her preparation. Training through winter wasn't easy, but she expected that would be the case.
"Getting up early in the morning to train when its freezing, and everyone else is still tucked up in bed, isn't much fun,'' she said.
At least she's not alone as her dad is her training partner.
"I'd say 95 per cent of the time we don't say too much. But it is good to have company.''
Usually dad finishes races before me, so it'll be good to see him cross the line for a change.- Emma Sewell
Sewell surprised herself when winning the Australian championship. She clocked five hours 40 on a wet day and was hoping for a similar time at Utah.
Will she win?
"No chance.
"I've seen the times others are recording and this is a really competitive age group. If I can finish in the top half then I'll be pleased.''
Sewell had three full-on weeks for training then dropped back a notch on the fourth. A peak week was 18 hours of training, off peak 15 to 16.
She rode six days a week, clocking up around 300km. Sewell was on the road running four to five days, getting up around 50km and in the pool three days, registering 10kms. She's confident that'll be enough.
Sewell hasn't competed in a tri for a few months, however, she doesn't think this will be a worry. She did contest the half marathon at the Forster Running Festival in late August.
"I did it in one hour 53, I'm not happy with the time, although it was a PB,'' she said.
Sewell said before leaving that she was getting 'a little bit nervous' about the race but is determined to enjoy the experience.
As a bonus she'll get the opportunity to watch her dad tackle the course.
"Usually dad finishes races before me, so it'll be good to see him cross the line for a change,'' she said.
Sewell will have a bit of a break from training when she returns to Australia.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.