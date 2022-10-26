Great Lakes Advocate

Emma and Richard Sewell will complete in the world half ironman championship at St George in Utah this weekend

By Mick McDonald
October 26 2022 - 4:00pm
Training partners, Richard and Emma Sewell are in Utah for the world half ironman championships.

ACCLIMATISING to altitude concerns triathlete Emma Sewell heading into the World 70.3 Half Ironman Championship at St George in Utah this weekend.

