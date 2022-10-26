Alternative fishing lines that are not nylon based and will break down in time are beginning to hit the market and need supporting through consumer demand;

Avoid using stainless steel hooks and barbed hooks which can take years to break down in the environment (instead use barbless, non-stainless circle hooks);

Avoid using multi-hook realistic lures or if you do so, ensure safe storage and disposal;

Ensure that you do not live fishing tackle litter in the environment, and if you see it, pick up others litter and dispose of it appropriately (including considering cutting lines and nets into small pieces before binning);

Never leaving your fishing line, hooks, bait and packaging behind or alone when fishing;

Avoid bird feeding and nesting areas and keep your distance so as not to disturb them;