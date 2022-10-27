When Mr Clooney and his three brothers were surrendered two weeks ago, they weren't used to a lot of pats and cuddles.
But, lots of love and patience has turned this little man into a loving contented kitty, who loves being around hoomans, and enjoys a pat and cuddle.
He is a lovely purry boy, very inquisitive and will rush to greet anyone.
A real gentleman when it comes to the litter tray, he is a clean boy and keeps his coat immaculate.
He will come to you vaccinated, microchipped and desexed for a fee of $120. He is approximately 14 weeks old. If you would like to meet this sweet boy, contact the cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827
AWL NSW Rehoming Organisation Number R251000222
