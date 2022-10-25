Marise Payne had long coveted a career in law, and eventually sitting for the bar.
However, a car accident mid-way through her university studies and serious injuries put paid to her plans.
Instead Marise entered the cut-throat world of politics joining the Liberal Party in the early 1980s after completing her studies at the University of NSW.
"The (Liberal Party) was the only choice for me," she said.
"I come from a Liberal family; it represents me and my family values."
She was Federal president of the Young Liberals during the late 80s-early 90s before being elected to the senate in the late 190s.
Senator Payne, or Marise as she prefers, was elected to a full term in 2001, and entered the shadow ministry six years later.
When the Coalition was returned to power in 2013 under the leadership of Tony Abbott, Marise was made Minister for Human Services, before being appointed the first female Minister for Defence under Malcolm Turnbull.
To represent the Liberal Party for the senate in NSW is an extraordinary honour and enormous privilege, but also a significant responsibility, and one that I take very seriously.- Senator Marise Payne
Her third prime minister, Scott Morrison gave her the foreign affairs portfolio.
Today, Marise is the longest serving female senator in Australia's history.
Last week Marise travelled from her sodden western Sydney home and electorate to speak to the Liberal Pparty faithful at a lunch and chat for members and supporters at the Forster Golf Club.
"To represent the Liberal Party for the senate in NSW is an extraordinary honour and enormous privilege, but also a significant responsibility, and one that I take very seriously," she said.
"The challenge we face going into opposition is the most unenviable challenge in politics, there is no question about that, and I have been there before.
"I was there is 2007, and it was pretty unattractive there; we lost the election, we lost John Howard and we lost John Howard's seat, and it was a pretty dire situation to be in.
"But, one thing I do know is that politics operates on cycles.
"That is not necessarily a good thing, but it is something we have to deal with, we as a party have to be able to adapt to that, we have to be flexible, we have to be agile and we have to make the most of any opportunities the opposition gives us whether that is for membership growth or whether that is for policy reform or whether that is the or the role we play in the parliamentary environment."
And that is what Peter Dutton and Susan Ley are doing as they lead our party through these quite difficult months of the opposition process, she said.
She questioned how many regional projects - announced by the previous government - would the Federal government cancel in this week's Budget.
"I don't have a high degree of confidence in how they deliver this Budget and how they will manage our economy.
"But I do know one thing in their economic basket they have about $50million more than was projected because of the way we left the economy."
Marise is a busy shadow cabinet secretary, a position which has in recent times has taken her to Queensland, south to Victoria and Tasmania, and across NSW.
She told her audience this extensive travel was to not sit 'idly' in Parliament House, or in an office block in Sydney
The experience of being a foreign minister during a global pandemic was not one I would recommend, she said.
Marise said travel during shut-down was difficult for a minister who was meant to spend much of her political life on the road.
In 2019 she spent just 79 nights at home, and during the pandemic spent 218 days in quarantine, away from family and friends.
However, she was supported in her travels by the Royal Australian Air Force to meet her many overseas commitments.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.