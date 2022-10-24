Great Lakes Advocate

Construction on both the amenities block and the splash pad are expected to start later this year

Updated October 24 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 11:00pm
Design updates needed for Tuncurry water playground

Final designs are being prepared for the construction of Tuncurry's water playground at Vincent Fazio Park.

