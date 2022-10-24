Design updates needed for Tuncurry water playground

Final designs are being prepared for the construction of Tuncurry's water playground at Vincent Fazio Park.
"Some drainage elements of the project are being redesigned due to site constraints," MidCoast Council community spaces executive manager, Dan Aldridge said.
"This has delayed the start of construction," Mr Aldridge said.
Tenders have been called for the construction of a new, accessible amenities block with a disability hoist and an all-age change table.
Construction on both the amenities block and the splash pad should begin in late 2022, while the project should be complete by mid-2023.
The facility will be the first open space water playground of its size undertaken in the Mid-Coast.
Key features include the construction of an all-age, all-ability water splash pad with a water slide, water tower and active water play equipment.
The playground will have no standing water to exclude the need for lifeguards.
The Federal government contributed $850,000 to the $2 million project.
For more information about the project visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/tuncurry-water-playground.
