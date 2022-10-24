For only $2, you could find yourself the owner of a hand made king or queen sized quilt to grace your bedroom.
But, only if you attend the Waves of Quilts exhibition by the Black Head Beach Quilters at Black Head Surf Lifesaving Club on the weekend of November 5 and 6.
The two quilts are prizes in a raffle that will be drawn at 12.45pm on the Sunday.
On display will be around 60 other quilts, all made by the 32 members of the Black Head Beach Quilters.
There also will also be demonstrations of sewing techniques throughout the day.
The exhibition is open Saturday from 10am to 3pm and Sunday 9am to 1pm.
Admission is adults $8, children under 10 get in free.
Entry includes morning or afternoon tea.
Take your cash, because EFTPOS will not be be available.
They go to the police when for people who have suffered trauma from domestic violence.- Louise Frewin
As a not-for-profit group, most of the money raised through the raffle and entry fees will be donated to local charities.
During the year, members also make and donate quilts to give to charity.
"They go to the police when for people who have suffered trauma from domestic violence. We also donate to the children's hospital over time," member Louise Frewin said.
"There's a couple of members that continually make charity quilts."
If you are interested in becoming a member of the Black Head Beach Quilters, or just finding out more, you can pop along to the Black Head Surf Life Saving Club on Wednesday mornings, when the group meets from 10am to 2pm.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.