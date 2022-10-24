Wet weather delays major road project

It's a question nobody can answer - when will work on the roundabout at the intersection of The Lakes Way and Blackhead Road restart?
Late last week MidCoast Council contractors were advised no work would be undertaken from Friday, October 21 until Tuesday 25 October due to the forecast of more wet weather.
However, council could not give a definitive answer if it will indeed restart later this week.
Unfortunately we can't provide any further update at this stage, a council spokesperson said.
"As you will appreciate, all outdoor works are very weather-dependent and there is a degree of uncertainty around the forecasting at present."
Road users should add an extra week to the scheduled asphalting and line marking works at The Lakes Way-Blackhead Road intersection, infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott said on Friday.
The work was due to finish last Friday.
Depending on the unpredictable weather, work will begin again this Wednesday, October 26 and expected to be finished by Friday.
According to the weather bureau, Wednesday was forecast to be a mostly sunny 27 degree day, with just a 20 per cent chance of showers.
Unfortunately there is more wet weather forecasting for the next few weeks.- MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott
"Unfortunately there is more wet weather forecasting for the next few weeks," Mr Scott said.
"We may need to also revise these dates if weather impacts the times the work can be undertaken.
"The contractors have been working around the wet weather all (last) week to undertake the works.
"They are trying to minimise inconvenience for road users.
"They also must have dry conditions to ensure the finished quality of the road project.
"The project managers are making decisions to ensure the completed jobs will be the best quality possible.
"Unfortunately that will mean delays as they navigate the wet weather."
Council and the contractors thank the community for their patience and understanding.
"We will let our community know if there are further delays due to predicted rain in coming weeks," Mr Scott said.
