For many families November is significant for its closeness to Christmas, signalling the onset of shopping and catering mayhem.
And, often November is seen as that brief period of respite - the calm before the relentless "social storm".
For 100 of the area's most fortunate women November signifies the arrival of the most exclusive social event on the calendar, the annual Ladies Christmas Dinner 2022 charity fundraiser.
Now in its fourth year, Ladies Christmas Dinner 2022 will once again take place at Si Senorita, Forster, the obvious choice for its magical lakeside location, sumptuous menu of authentic Mexican food and arguably the most divine cocktails in town.
With a theme of 90s icons/Victoria's Secret, Si Senorita will welcome an array of feathers, sequins, satin and pink.
The committee is keeping details hush hush but word has leaked that special celebrity appearances are expected from Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani and Pamela Anderson - just to name a few.
What originated as purely a social event organised by party planning extraordinaire and fundraising queen, Michelle Bamford, Ladies Christmas Dinner has evolved into a party with a purpose, last year raising thousands of dollars for the Great Lakes Women's Shelter.
Directed by founder Michelle and supported by a dedicated committee - Elythea Doherty, Rachael Turner, Kate Mutch and Kirsty Travis - the event is an opportunity to not only celebrate a beautiful network of women (giving many mums a much-needed night out to well and truly let their hair down in the most supportive and loving environment) but to also give back to the local community.
Funds are raised on the night through raffles and both silent and live auctions with Alex Jacobs from JKL Real Estate this year coming on board and kindly donating his time to generate some serious bidding rivalry amongst guests.
Michelle has been flat out behind the scenes approaching her vast array of contacts and the generosity of the community has well surpassed all expectations with prizes on offer including a custom surfboard donated by Brett Wilson Aqua Soul Surfboards, two-night stay at 88 South Boomerang Beach, donated by Hola Palms, a state-of-the art RoboVac donated by Great Lakes Windows and a 12 month family membership donated by Great Lakes YMCA.
Michelle has also been inundated with offers of vouchers and services from countless hair and beauty salons, retail outlets and restaurants and cafes and individual donors in Forster-Tuncurry.
This year's beneficiary is Breast Friends, a not-for profit support group for those who have experienced breast cancer in the Great Lakes area.
"At the age of 34 with two small children, the last thing I expected was to be diagnosed with breast cancer.- Jaime Manning
Breast Friends aim is to "empower members through freedom of expressions and feelings and to give support when even the most personal experience is raised".
Breast Friends was an obvious choice this year as it provided a huge support to close friend of the committee, Jaime Manning throughout her own battle with breast cancer.
But, it also is a cause close to the heart of Michelle, as her mother died as a result of breast cancer when she was 35. Michelle was 12 years old at the time.
Michelle believed her much would have appreciated and welcomed having access to a support group such as Breast Friends after her cancer diagnosis and the immeasurable impact a resource such as this would have had.
Michelle and Jaimie's mission is to create awareness with breast checking and educating women on breast screening, and through this event, it is possible.
Michelle asked Jaime if she would put into her own words how Breast Friends impacted her life, and she said: "At the age of 34 with two small children, the last thing I expected was to be diagnosed with breast cancer.
"What a shock! That's an understatement. To be told you need to remove part of your body is heart breaking, but I am lucky, I survived.
"I survived because of early detection which I learnt from my nan.... Always check ladies... I wasn't aware of Breast Friends, it's a local non-for-profit organisation, but they reached out to me, and I was gifted with a coffee cup from Michelle Cheers which said you are brave.
"This coffee cup, believe it or not gave me hope. HOPE.... something no-one can take away from you.
"Breast Friends are a small local organisation which motto is "a hearty laugh is also good medicine even when "one's chips are down"."
The committee acknowledged Jaime's strength and bravery throughout her battle with breast cancer and was grateful for the opportunity to celebrate her now thriving health and to give back to the organisation that has provided her, and so many local women, with such amazing support.
This year's dinner will be held on November 25.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.