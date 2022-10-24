Great Lakes Advocate

Young up and coming surf life savers began their season on the weekend

By Anne Evans
Updated October 24 2022 - 12:26am, first published 12:00am
Penelope Green, Savanah Hermes, Pippa Boon and Georgia Lrvick are ready for nippers' events. Picture Scott Calvin

Nippers, the Surf Life Saving junior development program, has begun on beaches throughout the Lower North Coast.

