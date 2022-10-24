Nippers, the Surf Life Saving junior development program, has begun on beaches throughout the Lower North Coast.
The program will run each Sunday morning during summer months.
At Forster Main Beach last Sunday, October 23 nippers were busily collecting registration packs including their Newcastle Permanent sponsored pinkie tops, water bottle, and skull caps which feature different colours to indicate age group.
Rippy, the Forster Club mascot, was on hand to welcome the new nippers.
Nippers is a fun way for children aged 5-14 years to actively enjoy the beach in safe and supervised environment.
The junior development program is designed to ensure children have enjoyment at the beach while participating in lessons that will open a pathway to becoming a fully rounded participant in both lifesaving and surf sports.
Competition within surf sports plays an important role in helping to develop confidence and strengthen skills.
Sequencing of skills throughout the years of the nippers program begins with simple tasks such as wave jumping, how to wade, and beach games for five year olds through to dolphin diving, flag racing, ocean swimming and board paddling for older years.
As such, the program is tailored to suit the age-related abilities and proficiencies of each child while mindful of beach conditions.
When adverse surf conditions prevent entering the ocean, Forster nippers, and their nearby club-mates at Cape Hawke club, are fortunate to have access to water activities in the Forster Ocean Baths, better known as the Bullring.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.