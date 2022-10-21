Great Lakes Advocate

Pacific Palms community information session

October 21 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pacific Palms development application. Picture supplied

MidCoast Council's planning team will hold a community information session on the current development application for a residential subdivision at Lot 23, Boomerang Drive, Blueys Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.