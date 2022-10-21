MidCoast Council's planning team will hold a community information session on the current development application for a residential subdivision at Lot 23, Boomerang Drive, Blueys Beach.
The information session will be held at the Pacific Palms Surf Club, Elizabeth Beach from 6.30pm on Wednesday, October 26.
It will provide the community with information on the application to develop the 35 hectare parcel of land into 79 residential lots. Council staff will also explain the assessment process the application will go through and take questions from the community.
Members of the community are invited to attend to gain an understanding of the application, assessment and submission process.
You can also find information on the development application and make a submission online https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/development-applications-on-exhibition/da20221099
