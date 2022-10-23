MidCoast Council's second series of local community conversations for the year is underway with the mayor, councillors and council's executive team visiting 15 communities over a three month period
Over the coming weeks, the communities of Tea Gardens, Taree, Tuncurry, Bulahdelah, Hallidays Point and Pacific Palms will have the opportunity to hear about council plans strategies, as well as ask questions.
"This is another opportunity for us to meet communities across our region and update them on what we have planned for their area," general manager, Adrian Panuccio said.
"We will also be talking to the community about a number of important topics for the Mid Coast, including our focus areas of customer service, improving development assessments, climate change, economic development and roads."
Community conversations will be held at::
"These community visits are important because with an area that spans 10,000km2, we have a very diverse range of needs and viewpoints to consider," Mr Panuccio said. "Everybody is welcome."
