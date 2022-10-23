Great Lakes Advocate

MidCoast Council's mayor, councillors and executive team visit communities

October 23 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community Conversations Forster April 2019. Picture by MidCoast Council

MidCoast Council's second series of local community conversations for the year is underway with the mayor, councillors and council's executive team visiting 15 communities over a three month period

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.