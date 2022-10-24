Great Lakes Advocate
What's on

MidCoast Council Community Conversations keeping Great Lakes residents up to date

October 24 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community Conversations coming to Great Lakes

MidCoast Council is keen to have conversation with the community, and to share information about its plans and strategies, while at the same time answer any questions, starting in Tea Gardens this Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.