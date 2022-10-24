Community Conversations coming to Great Lakes

MidCoast Council is keen to have conversation with the community, and to share information about its plans and strategies, while at the same time answer any questions, starting in Tea Gardens this Thursday.
"This is another opportunity for us to meet communities across our region and update them on what we have planned for their area," MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio said.
"We will also be talking to the community about a number of important topics for the MidCoast," Mr Panuccio said.
"These include our focus areas of customer service, improving development assessments, climate change, economic development and roads."
The mayor, councillors and council executive team also will visit 15 communities across the Mid-Coast region over the coming three months.
"These community visits are important because with an area that spans 10,000km2, we have a very diverse range of needs and viewpoints to consider," Mr Panuccio said.
"Everybody is welcome, so come along and join the conversation."
Tea Gardens: Thursday, October 27, 6-7:30pm, Tea Gardens Baptist Church, Myall Street
Tuncurry: Thursday, November 3, 1:30-3pm, Tuncurry Memorial Hall, Point Road
Bulahdelah: Thursday, November 3, 6-7:30pm, Bulahdelah School of Arts Hall, 76 Crawford Street
Hallidays Point: Tuesday, November 8, 6-7:30pm, Black Head Surf Life Saving Club
Pacific Palms: Thursday, November 10, 6-7:30pm, Pacific Palms Community Hall, The Lakes Way
