Community Conversations coming to Great Lakes

MidCoast Council's Community Conversations sessions are coming to the Great Lakes region from the end of October.
Community Conversations provide an opportunity for you to learn about what council has planned for the coming year and discuss the issues that matter to you in your community.
At every Community Conversation session council will update attendees on focus areas for the coming year, long-term plans for water security, and planning for open space and recreational needs.
The Community Conversations are happening at the following locations and will also have updates on local issues.
Tea Gardens: Thursday, October 27, 6-7:30pm, Tea Gardens Baptist Church, Myall Street
Tuncurry: Thursday, November 3, 1:30-3pm, Tuncurry Memorial Hall, Point Road
Bulahdelah: Thursday, November 3, 6-7:30pm, Bulahdelah School of Arts Hall, 76 Crawford Street
Hallidays Point: Tuesday, November 8, 6-7:30pm, Black Head Surf Life Saving Club
Pacific Palms: Thursday, November 10, 6-7:30pm, Pacific Palms Community Hall, The Lakes Way
To keep up to date with MidCoast Council's Community Conversations rounds, visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/community-conversations.
