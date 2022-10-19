Great Lakes Advocate
Two men arrested at Forster and charged with large commercial supply of prohibited drugs

Updated October 19 2022 - 1:12am, first published 1:00am
Picture supplied

Two men have been charged and police have seized 8kg of 'ice' as part of an ongoing investigation into large-scale drug supply in the Manning Great Lakes region.

